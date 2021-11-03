G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.51, changing hands as high as $30.77 per share. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIII's low point in its 52 week range is $13.36 per share, with $35.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.50.

