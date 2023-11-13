G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) closed the most recent trading day at $26.36, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had gained 12.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of G-III Apparel Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.08, signifying a 54.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing a 4.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $3.3 billion, indicating changes of +14.74% and +2.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, G-III Apparel Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, G-III Apparel Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.16 of its industry.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

