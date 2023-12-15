G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Price Target Increased by 22.30% to 30.77

The average one-year price target for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) has been revised to 30.77 / share. This is an increase of 22.30% from the prior estimate of 25.16 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.13% from the latest reported closing price of 35.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in G-III Apparel Group. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIII is 0.15%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 48,681K shares. The put/call ratio of GIII is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 3,189K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing a decrease of 22.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 31.49% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,740K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 27.79% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,416K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,394K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 81.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,290K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

