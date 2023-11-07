G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, G-III Apparel Group (GIII) reached $27.41, with a +1.11% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Shares of the clothing and accessories maker have appreciated by 13.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of G-III Apparel Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.08, reflecting a 54.07% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating a 4.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $3.3 billion, representing changes of +14.74% and +2.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, G-III Apparel Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note G-III Apparel Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.87, which means G-III Apparel Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)

