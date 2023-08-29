G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, G-III Apparel Group (GIII) closed at $19.17, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had lost 8.98% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from G-III Apparel Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 94.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $594.51 million, down 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.35% and +1.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. G-III Apparel Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, G-III Apparel Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.01, which means G-III Apparel Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.