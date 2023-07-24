G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) closed at $20.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had gained 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from G-III Apparel Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 94.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $594.5 million, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion, which would represent changes of +0.35% and +1.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. G-III Apparel Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, G-III Apparel Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

