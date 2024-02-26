G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw G-III Apparel Group (GIII) ending at $33.51, denoting a +0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

The clothing and accessories maker's shares have seen an increase of 7.51% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of G-III Apparel Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 63.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $817.35 million, down 4.34% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, G-III Apparel Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, G-III Apparel Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.74.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.