G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) closed the most recent trading day at $20.98, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had gained 4.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from G-III Apparel Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 94.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $594.51 million, down 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.35% and +1.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. G-III Apparel Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note G-III Apparel Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.81.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

