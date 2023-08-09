G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) closed the most recent trading day at $21.50, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories maker had gained 6.82% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from G-III Apparel Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 94.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $594.51 million, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.35% and +1.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. G-III Apparel Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that G-III Apparel Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.03.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIII in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.