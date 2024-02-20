G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) ended the recent trading session at $31.85, demonstrating a +0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The clothing and accessories maker's shares have seen an increase of 4.04% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of G-III Apparel Group in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.41%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $817.35 million, showing a 4.34% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. G-III Apparel Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, G-III Apparel Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

