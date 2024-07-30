G-III Apparel (GIII) Raises Stake in All We Wear Group to 19%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII announced an increased investment in All We Wear Group ("AWWG"), marking a significant move to enhance its international footprint. The company, renowned for its fashion leadership, has raised its ownership stake in AWWG from 12% to approximately 19%.



AWWG, headquartered in Madrid and backed by M1 Group, LCatterton and founder Carlos Ortega, boasts a robust portfolio featuring Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable. With revenues exceeding $650 million through more than 3,500 points of sale across 86 countries, AWWG serves as a premier platform for global brands.



Notably, AWWG recently secured agency rights for DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld in Spain and Portugal, thus aligning with G-III Apparel’s strategy to capitalize on European growth opportunities.



G-III Apparel intends to capitalize on AWWG’s strong presence in India, one of the world's fastest-growing fashion markets, to expand its key brands, particularly DKNY. With India's growing middle class and increasing demand for luxury and high-quality apparel, G-III Apparel aims to seize a larger market share by leveraging AWWG’s established distribution channels and market expertise.



Conversely, AWWG will gain from G-III Apparel’s superior operations in North America to broaden its reach in this region. The extensive retail and wholesale network of GIII, coupled with its advanced supply-chain capabilities and deep consumer insights, will offer vast potential for AWWG’s brands in the United States and Canada.



The company views this increased investment as a significant growth opportunity, aligning with its strategic priorities to develop a stronger relationship with AWWG and its talented team. This move is seen as a critical step to boost the growth of the collective businesses.



The expanded investment in AWWG aligns with G-III Apparel’s broader goals of increasing its global footprint and diversifying its brand portfolio. As the fashion industry continues to evolve with changing consumer preferences and the rise of e-commerce, the partnership between G-III Apparel and AWWG is well-positioned to navigate these shifts, leveraging combined strengths to remain competitive and innovative.

Other Growth Factors

G-III Apparel is poised for sustained growth and profitability, with a strategic emphasis on omnichannel capabilities, market expansion, robust brand development and effective financial management. Enhancing e-commerce platforms and expanding partnerships with major online retailers are the key initiatives of the company.



G-III Apparel aims to boost global brand awareness and sales by transforming its North American retail business with significant marketing investments and adding more than 2,500 points of sale. Strong brand development and marketing efforts, including successful campaigns and strategic partnerships, have driven significant sales growth, with fiscal 2025 net sales guidance reaffirmed at $3.2 billion.



In the past year, shares of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 30.4% against the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry’s steeper decline of 13%.

Other Promising Stocks

Other top-ranked stocks are Hanesbrands Inc. HBI, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX and Guess, Inc. GES.



Hanesbrands engages in the designing, manufacturing, sourcing and sale of apparel essentials. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBI’s 2024 earnings indicates growth of 666.7% from the 2023 reported figure. HBI has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.2%.



Skechers U.S.A. designs, develops, markets and distributes footwear. The company has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The consensus estimate for Skechers’ 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 19.2% and 10.8%, respectively, from the 2023 reported figures. SKX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



Guess designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories. It has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Guess’ fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 11.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. GES has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31%.

