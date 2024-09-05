G-III Apparel Boosts FY25 Earnings Outlook As Q2 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual net sales outlook.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.18 to $2.28 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share on net sales of $1.10 billion.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.61 per share on revenues of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.94 to $4.04 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share on net sales of $3.20 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.94 to $4.04 per share on net sales of $3.20 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.66 per share on revenues of $3.19 billion for the year.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to G-III of $24.21 million or $0.53 per share, up from $16.44 million or $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earning was $0.52 per share, compared to $0.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 2 percent to $644.76 million from $659.76 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.27 per share on net sales of $649.44 million for the quarter.

G-III also signed a license agreement for Converse, Inc. to design and produce men's and women's apparel for distribution globally. The product is expected to launch in fall of 2025.

