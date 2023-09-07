G-III Apparel At New High; Ups Annual Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) are surging more than 16% Thursday morning to touch a new high of $23.20, after the company raised its full-year outlook, above analysts' view.

For the full year, G-III Apparel now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.20 - $3.30, up from the previous outlook of $2.80 - $2.90. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect earnings of $2.8 per share for the year.

Sales Outlook for the year has been raised to about $3.30 billion from $3.29 billion. The Street expects the company to report sales of $3.27 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $16.4 million, or $0.35 per share, lower than $36.3 million, or $0.74 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.40 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts of $0.01 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9% to $659.8 million from $605.2 million in the prior year's quarter. The consensus estimate was for $592.32 million.

Separately, G-III Apparel announced multi-year license agreement with HanesBrands for the design, production and distribution of outerwear for the Champion and C9 Champion brands in North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.