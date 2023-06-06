G Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/8/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1375, payable on 6/26/23. As a percentage of G's recent stock price of $37.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from G is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of G shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, G's low point in its 52 week range is $35.75 per share, with $48.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.37.

In Tuesday trading, Genpact Ltd shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.