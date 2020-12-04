G Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/8/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/20, Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0975, payable on 12/23/20. As a percentage of G's recent stock price of $40.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from G is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of G shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, G's low point in its 52 week range is $19.41 per share, with $45.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.23.

In Friday trading, Genpact Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

