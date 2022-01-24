G Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.79, changing hands as low as $47.79 per share. Genpact Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of G shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, G's low point in its 52 week range is $38.28 per share, with $54.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.