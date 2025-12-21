G City (GZTGF) Price Target Decreased by 79.48% to 0.01

The average one-year price target for G City (OTCPK:GZTGF) has been revised to $0.01 / share. This is a decrease of 79.48% from the prior estimate of $0.06 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.01 to a high of $0.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.50% from the latest reported closing price of $2.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in G City. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GZTGF is 0.15%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPAIX - Timothy Israel Common Values Fund holds 118K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 36.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GZTGF by 55.13% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 91K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 81K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIEQX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Equity Fund - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

