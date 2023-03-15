US Markets

G-7 opposes lowering Russian crude price cap from $60 a barrel -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

March 15, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - Group of Seven countries want to keep the price cap on Russian crude at $60 a barrel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The European Commision warned the member states of the bloc about G-7's position and said that U.S. President Biden had told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week there was no appetite in Washington for adjusting the oil sanctions, the report added.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.