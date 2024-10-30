News & Insights

Stocks

G-7 Holdings Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 10:25 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

G-7 Holdings Inc. (JP:7508) has released an update.

G-7 Holdings Inc. reported a year-on-year increase in net sales to ¥100,994 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although operating and ordinary profit slightly declined. The company forecasts a robust 14% rise in net sales and a 16.1% increase in ordinary profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, indicating optimistic growth expectations.

For further insights into JP:7508 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.