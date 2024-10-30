G-7 Holdings Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

G-7 Holdings Inc. (JP:7508) has released an update.

G-7 Holdings Inc. reported a year-on-year increase in net sales to ¥100,994 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although operating and ordinary profit slightly declined. The company forecasts a robust 14% rise in net sales and a 16.1% increase in ordinary profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, indicating optimistic growth expectations.

