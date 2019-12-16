FXU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.77, changing hands as high as $28.84 per share. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.59 per share, with $30.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.83.

