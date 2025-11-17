Markets
FXR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

November 17, 2025 — 03:51 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.47, changing hands as low as $73.71 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FXR's low point in its 52 week range is $60.015 per share, with $83.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.78.

