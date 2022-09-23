FXN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the FXN ETF (Symbol: FXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.26, changing hands as low as $15.21 per share. FXN shares are currently trading off about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.9955 per share, with $18.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.