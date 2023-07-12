FXI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.90, changing hands as high as $27.96 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.87 per share, with $33.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.99.
