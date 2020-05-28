FXI, IAI: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF, where 7,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, which lost 700,000 of its units, representing a 26.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of IAI, in morning trading today CME Group is up about 2.4%, and Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 2%.

