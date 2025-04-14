Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF, where 18,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF, which lost 130,000 of its units, representing a 39.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DUKZ, in morning trading today Vanguard Total International Bond ETF is up about 0.1%, and Ishares MBS ETF is up by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: FXI, DUKZ: Big ETF Outflows

