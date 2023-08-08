FXI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.16, changing hands as low as $28.14 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.87 per share, with $33.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.27.
