FXH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.83, changing hands as high as $107.06 per share. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXH's low point in its 52 week range is $95.3873 per share, with $125.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.