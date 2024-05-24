FWTC and FMAC Merge to Transform Water Tech Industry

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (FMAC) have announced a proposed business combination that is poised to revolutionize the water filtration industry through FWTC’s innovative Forward Osmosis technology and FMAC’s financial resources. The merger aims to drive accelerated growth, efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, leveraging FWTC’s proven technology and customer base alongside FMAC’s access to capital markets.

