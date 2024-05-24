News & Insights

Stocks

FWTC and FMAC Merge to Transform Water Tech Industry

May 24, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (FMAC) have announced a proposed business combination that is poised to revolutionize the water filtration industry through FWTC’s innovative Forward Osmosis technology and FMAC’s financial resources. The merger aims to drive accelerated growth, efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, leveraging FWTC’s proven technology and customer base alongside FMAC’s access to capital markets.

For further insights into TSE:FWTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.