$FWRG stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FWRG stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,887,482 of trading volume.

$FWRG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FWRG:

$FWRG insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000

INTERNATIONAL GPE VIII-I LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000

PARTNERS GPE VIII LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000

CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY TOMASSO (President and CEO) sold 42,039 shares for an estimated $706,675

H MELVILLE III HOPE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 8,013 shares for an estimated $134,698

JAY ANTHONY WOLSZCZAK (Chief Legal Officer, GC & Secy) sold 5,743 shares for an estimated $96,539

MATTHEW EISENACHER (Chief Brand Officer) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $71,560

ERIC RICHARD HARTMAN (Chief Development Officer) sold 3,916 shares for an estimated $65,827

LAURA ANNE SORENSEN (Chief People Officer) sold 3,675 shares for an estimated $61,776

JOHN DANIEL JONES (Chief Operations Officer) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $59,742

$FWRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $FWRG stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FWRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWRG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/11/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

$FWRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FWRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $21.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $23.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Jim Salera from Stephens set a target price of $20.0 on 10/16/2024

