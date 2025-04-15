FWRG Expands Portfolio With Strategic Acquisitions in Missouri

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. FWRG acquired three franchise-owned restaurants in Missouri, along with the development rights for the area. The move is expected to support the company’s growth strategy through increased control over operations and future expansion.



The company will share more details about the transaction when it announces results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 30, 2025.

FWRG Bolsters Portfolio With Latest Acquisitions

The company added Lee’s Summit, West Columbia and South Columbia locations to its company-operated portfolio. All three units, which opened in the last five years, have established solid community relationships.



So far, the company has acquired 48 franchised restaurants across seven deals since May 2023. This acquisition aligns with FWRG’s long-term growth strategy, as the added development rights provide room for organic expansion in a key regional market.

FWRG’s Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have gained 20.8% in the past six months against the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry’s 4.6% decline. The company is benefiting from new restaurant openings and increased focus on strategic franchise acquisitions. In 2024, FWRG opened 50 restaurants, bringing its total to 572 restaurants across 29 states by Dec. 29, 2024, with 489 company-owned and 83 franchise-owned locations.



The company also acquired 22 operating restaurants along with development and territory rights in two separate transactions and signed agreements to acquire 19 additional restaurants from franchisees. These moves further solidify FWRG’s strategy to enhance its footprint and drive growth.

