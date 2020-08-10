FWRD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.85, changing hands as high as $59.06 per share. Forward Air Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWRD's low point in its 52 week range is $39.59 per share, with $72.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.51.

