FWRD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.95, changing hands as high as $102.75 per share. Forward Air Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWRD's low point in its 52 week range is $80.90 per share, with $125.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.42.

