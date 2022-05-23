FWRD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/25/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/22, Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 6/14/22. As a percentage of FWRD's recent stock price of $94.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FWRD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWRD's low point in its 52 week range is $80.90 per share, with $125.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.35.

In Monday trading, Forward Air Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

