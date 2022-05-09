FWONK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.04, changing hands as low as $56.75 per share. Liberty Media Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWONK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWONK's low point in its 52 week range is $42.84 per share, with $71.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.81.

