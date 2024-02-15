News & Insights

FWD mulls options for $10 bln insurer after IPO delay - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

February 15, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - FWD Group Holdings Ltd FWD.N, the Asian insurer controlled by billionaire Richard Li, is considering options, including a potential stake sale after delaying a planned initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The company could seek a valuation of more than $10 billion in any deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

