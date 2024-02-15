FWD mulls options for $10 bln insurer after IPO delay - Bloomberg News

Feb 15 (Reuters) - FWD Group Holdings Ltd FWD.N, the Asian insurer controlled by billionaire Richard Li, is considering options, including a potential stake sale after delaying a planned initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The company could seek a valuation of more than $10 billion in any deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

