FWD Group raises $1.4 bln in private share sale ahead of IPO -sources

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asia-focused insurer FWD Group has raised $1.4 billion via a private placement of shares ahead of its long-planned initial public offering (IPO) that will now be carried out in Hong Kong, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. FWD declined to comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.