FW Thorpe Plc Announces Board Reshuffle

May 23, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

FW Thorpe Plc (GB:TFW) has released an update.

FW Thorpe Plc has announced a reshuffling of its leadership team, effective from July 1, 2024, with Mike Allcock transitioning from Executive Chairman and Joint Chief Executive to Non-Executive Chairman. Craig Muncaster, who has been with the company since 2010, will take over as Chief Executive while continuing his role as Group Financial Director. Allcock, who has been with the firm for four decades, will focus on supporting the technical and engineering aspects of the business and nurturing the next generation of management.

