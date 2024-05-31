News & Insights

FW Thorpe Directors Exercise Share Options

May 31, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

FW Thorpe Plc (GB:TFW) has released an update.

FW Thorpe Plc has disclosed that certain directors exercised share options for 20,000 shares at 124 pence each, following the achievement of performance targets set in 2014. The transaction, which did not affect the directors’ interests in the company, leaves FW Thorpe with 117,291,586 voting rights after accounting for shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as a reference for any changes in their shareholding interests.

