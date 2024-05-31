FW Thorpe Directors Exercise Share Options

FW Thorpe Plc (GB:TFW) has released an update.

FW Thorpe Plc has disclosed that certain directors exercised share options for 20,000 shares at 124 pence each, following the achievement of performance targets set in 2014. The transaction, which did not affect the directors’ interests in the company, leaves FW Thorpe with 117,291,586 voting rights after accounting for shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as a reference for any changes in their shareholding interests.

For further insights into GB:TFW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.