InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) just reported first quarter results for 2023.

Fiverr posted earnings per share of 36 cents. This was better than the analyst estimate for 24 cents.

The company reported revenue of $87.96 million.

This is better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $87.66 million.

You can read the full Fiverr press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

The post FVRR Stock Earnings: Fiverr Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.