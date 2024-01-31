FVRR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fiverr International Ltd (Symbol: FVRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.25, changing hands as low as $27.19 per share. Fiverr International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVRR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.04 per share, with $47.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.