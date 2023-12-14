FVRR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fiverr International Ltd (Symbol: FVRR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.54, changing hands as high as $30.57 per share. Fiverr International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVRR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.04 per share, with $47.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.71.

