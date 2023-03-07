Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, where 11,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in morning trading today Union Pacific is off about 1.3%, and Garmin is higher by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the QPFF ETF, which lost 480,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: FVD, QPFF: Big ETF Outflows

