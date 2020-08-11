FVD, PSMM: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, where 10,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in morning trading today United Parcel Service is down about 1.5%, and Assurant is higher by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PSMM, in morning trading today Invesco Variable Rate ETF is trading flat, and Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF is relatively unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.