FVD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.00, changing hands as low as $39.77 per share. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVD's low point in its 52 week range is $34.97 per share, with $42.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.