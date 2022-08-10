FVD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.02, changing hands as high as $41.23 per share. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVD's low point in its 52 week range is $36.97 per share, with $43.4277 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.21.

