FVCBankcorp reports Q3 EPS 25c vs 22c last year

October 22, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

David W. Pijor, Esq., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: “Our disciplined approach to loan originations and deposit pricing continues to enhance our net interest income and margin for a third consecutive quarter. We continue to focus on attaining the full customer relationship which has allowed us to continue to originate loans to strong credit-worthy borrowers with compensating balances. During the third quarter of 2024, we originated over $59 million in loans, which were funded through loan maturities and deposit growth. Lastly, our partners at Atlantic Coast Mortgage (“ACM”) have continued profitability for the third quarter and year-to-date periods, which has enhanced our noninterest income for 2024.”

