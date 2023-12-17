FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) has been revised to 13.77 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 12.62 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.48% from the latest reported closing price of 14.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in FVCBankcorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVCB is 0.07%, an increase of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 7,989K shares. The put/call ratio of FVCB is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,256K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 9.43% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,163K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 860K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 9.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 381K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 26.17% over the last quarter.

FVCBankcorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $1.82 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C., metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 9 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland.

