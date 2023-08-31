FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 13.01

The average one-year price target for FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) has been revised to 13.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 11.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.04% from the latest reported closing price of 12.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in FVCBankcorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVCB is 0.06%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.21% to 7,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,255K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 3.19% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,010K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 30.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 49.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 833K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 10.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 383K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FVCBankcorp Background Information

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $1.82 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C., metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 9 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland.

