FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for FVCBankcorp (NasdaqCM:FVCB) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $16.32 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.87% from the latest reported closing price of $15.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in FVCBankcorp. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 16.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVCB is 0.07%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 9,853K shares. The put/call ratio of FVCB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,304K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 1,089K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing an increase of 16.36%.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,010K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 516K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ategra Capital Management holds 437K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 19.56% over the last quarter.

