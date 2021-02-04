FV, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, where 11,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 17.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FV, in morning trading today First Trust Nasdaq-100-Technology Index is up about 0.5%, and First Trust CONS. DISCRET. Alphadex is higher by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 3,600,000 of its units, representing a 37.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Gamestop is off about 18%, and Magnite is up by about 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.